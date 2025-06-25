FICCI Organises Successful B2B Meetings in Vijayawada to Promote Global Business Expansion through UAE

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in partnership with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), Government of Sharjah, UAE, successfully hosted a focused series of B2B meetings in Vijayawada aimed at helping Indian businesses expand into global markets through the UAE.

The meetings provided an overview of trade and business opportunities in the broader Middle East region, Africa, Central Asia, and Russia. They also offered guidance on expanding businesses across global markets and leveraging the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost exports and cross-border operations.

The initiative served as a strategic platform for local businesses to explore the benefits of operating out of the UAE, particularly through SAIF Zone, one of the region’s most efficient and investor-friendly free zones.

FICCI continues to build platforms that enable Indian businesses to scale globally, in alignment with India’s expanding role in international trade and investment.

Areas of interest spanned sectors such as engineering goods, food processing, textiles, logistics, IT services, and trading. Several companies expressed strong interest in setting up operations or representative offices in the UAE to tap into the broader Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia markets.

The response was highly encouraging, with many participants engaging in one-on-one discussions and seeking follow-ups on company registration, warehousing, and trade facilitation services in the UAE. The initiative was well received as a timely platform to leverage the benefits of the India-UAE CEPA for expanding global footprint.



