Live
- Adulterated milk unit busted
- State gives more financial power to BDOs
- CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as new Vice President today
- SC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and others in 2020 Delhi Riots case today
- No shortage of fertiliser in Odisha, says CM Majhi
- Om Birla bats for use of IT, AI in democratic institutions to get closer to people
- 'Surprising, he was good man': Trump on ex-Brazilian President’s 27-year sentence
- Irrigation Minister praises CM’s water management strategy
- Sebi board meet today; regulatory reforms on anvil
- Key indices continue winning streak
Fincos’ loan books to grow at 22% for next 2 yrs: S&P report
Tighter regulatory supervision in some lending niches, including gold-backed loans, could also rein in asset expansion
New Delhi: India’s top-rated finance companies (fincos) are projected to grow their loan books at 21-22 per cent over the next two years -- higher than 11-12 per cent for banking sector loan growth, thus grabbing market share from banks, a report said on Thursday.
One driver for the sector is its strong presence in retail lending, which is still underpenetrated in India, S&P Global Ratings said in its report.
Upper-layer fincos have strong capital levels, which will support high loan growth and provide downside buffers.
“We also expect earnings momentum to sustain, with slightly higher net interest margins over the next two years. This will add to the buffer,” the report said.
“Stricter underwriting standards for India’s fincos will rein in growth plans and defuse risk buildup for this financial niche,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, Geeta Chugh.
At the same time, some slowdown in certain products is likely to continue due to a stronger focus on risk management.
This is reflected in improved underwriting--lending primarily to low-risk customers and with generally low loan approval rates.
According to the report, tighter regulatory supervision in some lending niches, including gold-backed loans, could also rein in asset expansion.