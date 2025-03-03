Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals

New Delhi : Finland is opening its doors to skilled Indian professionals for opportunities that span across IT software development, engineering, game development and post-doctoral research roles, according to an official statement on Monday.

Business Finland is Finland’s official government agency for promoting trade and investment, financing innovation, promoting travel and attracting talent.

“Indian talent interested in pursuing a career in Finland can find comprehensive information on living and working in the country, as well as available career opportunities, on the Work in Finland website,” the statement by Business Finland read.

Laura Lindeman, Senior Director of Business Finland’s Work in Finland unit, emphasised Finland’s proactive approach to encouraging international talent, particularly in IT and technology sectors to explore opportunities in the country.

“In the long run, Finland is looking for professionals, for example IT specialists in areas such as software development, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Finland offers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to thrive in a country that values innovation, sustainability and a balanced lifestyle,” Lindeman further said.

Sanna Marttinen, Executive Director at Tulanet, represents the new Postdoctoral Programme for Research Institutes. "Our role is to coordinate the cooperation between 11 Finnish government research institutes, and we are very excited about the government’s heavy investment in research and development (R&D)," Marttinen stated.

The programme, which will be funded by the government’s multi-annual R&D plan, aims to recruit 85 new postdoctoral researchers between 2025 and 2028, with salaries around 4,000 euros.

Tech companies in Finland are known from innovations, top tech knowhow and development opportunities for talents. Many companies value skills -- in software development, data science, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, along with a solid foundation in problem-solving and innovation.

Qualifications in computer science, engineering, or a related field are essential, and fluency in English is usually sufficient, although learning Finnish can be advantageous, according to the official statement.

Finland’s vibrant start-up scene and rapidly growing technology sector present a host of opportunities for English-speaking professionals. Key industries include gaming, bioeconomy, clean and smart technologies, health and wellness, ICT and digitalisation, and tourism, the statement added.