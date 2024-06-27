Live
- Will hardliner-reformist contest in Iran's Presidential poll draw back alienated electorate?
- 'Hockey India League is crucial in talent identification', says ex-Indian dragflicker VR Raghunath
- Excluding names of Deve Gowda & Kumaraswamy from invite list a mistake, says Karnataka DyCM
- Eyebrows up as BJP leaders hobnob with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Thackeray, others
- NEET-UG row: SC raises eyebrows over filing of plea by coaching institute
- India to see over 6 pc employment growth across key industries in April-Sep
- Residential sales taper down in April-June period in top 7 cities, up 5 pc YoY
- UP CM flags off upgraded PRVs, underlines modernising police force
- London to host the second edition of Global Chess League
- Advanced neurosurgery helps treat Mumbai woman with severe bilateral facial pain
Just In
FinMin asks PSBs to enhance rural banking
New Delhi: Finance Ministry on Wednesday advised the chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) to expedite the opening of more brick-and-mortar branches in...
New Delhi: Finance Ministry on Wednesday advised the chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) to expedite the opening of more brick-and-mortar branches in villages to further strengthen financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government.
Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, told PSB chiefs at a review meeting held here that while significant progress has been made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government, banks must industriously work towards reaching the last mile to further strengthen financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government.
The issues related to CKYC, Jan Samarth portal & Aadhar seeding etc were also discussed during the review meeting meeting.
He took a detailed review of the progress made in opening brick-and-mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages.