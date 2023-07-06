First ever open-access precision cutting equipment at T-Works funded by Vasantha Tool Crafts

Hyderabad: T-Works, a Government of Telangana initiative and India’s largest prototyping center collaborated with Vasantha group to bring precision digital cutting equipment to T-Works, worth Rs 2 Crores through Vasantha’s CSR funding programme.

The Swiss made, Zund precision digital cutter can process and cut over 200 materials ranging from paper, plastics, and paperboards to composite fabric materials such as glass fibre, carbon fibre, and aramid fibre to hard substrates such as MDF, wood, acrylic, ACP and aluminium, catering to a diverse array of manufacturing applications. This digital cutter can also be used to process high-performance materials like carbon fibre sheets used in lightweight structures spanning Formula1 racing to drone components.

T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said that the Zund digital cutter was part of the bigger plans to expand the prototyping capabilities by providing access to this sophisticated equipment which is usually captive and only accessible to big companies. This enables startups, MSMEs, students, makers and innovators to build world-class products using advanced materials. “We are extremely pleased to have Vasantha group partner with us by bringing their decades of experience and expertise to ensure the success of T-Works. Vasantha being a leader in manufacturing, this collaboration helps in validating the vision and direction of T-Works,” said Sujai Karampuri.

Vasantha Group MD A Dayanand Reddy said that as a leader in plastics injection moulding solutions, the company use many precision engineering technologies extensively and understand the need for such technologies to drive innovative manufacturing. The Zund digital cutter will expand the range of materials used for prototyping low volumes with high precision, he said.