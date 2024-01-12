Live
- Eminent biophysicist G N Ramachandran truly deserved a Nobel: Former CSIR chief Mande
- Bhogi Pongal 2024: Important traditions you must know about the South India’s festival
- Amazon's Audible Layoff its Workforce by 5 percent
- National Youth Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti
- Four gift ideas to celebrate an eco-friendly Lohri and Makar Sankranti
- New insights into fungal infections can lead to better treatments
- Tantra's first song Dheere Dheere released by Payal Rajput and Anasuya
- Salman Khan: My only job is to entertain people
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as his sister Amrin Shaikh enters the house
- PM Modi says India's mood & style today 'youthful', urges youngsters to dilute dynastic politics
Just In
First two quarters to see good FPI inflows, rupee to appreciate: Bank of Baroda
After a dismal start, foreign portfolio investments (FPI) flow into India picked up pace, cumulatively totaling $28.7 billion in 2023, said a report by Bank of Baroda.
Chennai: After a dismal start, foreign portfolio investments (FPI) flow into India picked up pace, cumulatively totaling $28.7 billion in 2023, said a report by Bank of Baroda.
The report also said the trend will continue and be positive for the Indian rupee which will likely to appreciate.
The report said that FPI into India closed at 28.7 billion last calendar year.
“While equity segment continued to outperform, encouraging trend was also visible in the debt segment, particularly in the last few months of the year,” the report said.
It said that the improved corporate profitability, stable domestic macros, range-bound inflation and a stable political environment favour India as a preferred investment destination.
“India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s bond index in June’24 as well as hopes that India might subsequently be included in other bond indices has been a key driver of FPI inflows in the debt segment,” the report said.
It said that the trend is likely to persist and gather more pace in the first two quarters of 2024.
“This will be positive for the Indian rupee, which is likely to trade with an appreciating bias in 2024,” the report said.