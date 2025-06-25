Live
FM directs CBDT to fast-track redressals
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to significantly reduce pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms such as CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran pertaining to the department. She also emphasised that prompt and time-bound disposal of taxpayer grievances is essential for ensuring responsive governance.
Chairing the Conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income-tax here, the minister was apprised about key performance indicators.Out of the total 160,229 grievances (CPGRAMS and E-nivaran) for FY 2025-26, 1,31,844 grievances were resolved (up to 17.06.2025), leading to 82.28 per cent disposal. Refunds issued for FY 2025-26 (as on June 19) saw 58.04 per cent annual growth, showing better taxpayer services.