Live
- Old vs New Tax regime: What has changed for middle class in Budget 2025-26
- Budget 2025: Smartphones and TVs to become more affordable
- Health experts hail Union Budget, will greatly benefit cancer patients
- Big leap in tax exemption limit: Modi govt breaks away from UPA’s style of offering small reliefs
- Centre approves revised cost of Polavaram project in budget
- Rs 25,000 crore corpus for maritime fund to boost shipbuilding in Budget 2025-26
- Here is response of Motilal Oswal MD on budget
- Vishwas Sarang lauds Union Budget 2025 as development, welfare-oriented
- Daily Horoscope for 1 February 2025: Unlocking Today's Mysteries of The Stars
- Apollo Cancer Centres & CURE Foundation Launches Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drive to Mark World Cancer Day
Just In
FM Sitharaman cuts fiscal deficit to 4.4 per cent of GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Budget 2025-26 in Parliament which aims to give a big push to employment-led growth with its focus on the agricultural and rural sector, MSMEs, and exports, while sticking to the fiscal consolidation path to ensure stability in the economy.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Budget 2025-26 in Parliament which aims to give a big push to employment-led growth with its focus on the agricultural and rural sector, MSMEs, and exports, while sticking to the fiscal consolidation path to ensure stability in the economy.
She has kept the budget deficit target on a declining path to 4.4 per cent of GDP in 2025-26 from 4.8 per cent of GDP in 2024-25.
The net market borrowing for the budget has been fixed at Rs 11.54 crore while the rest of the funds will come from small savings schemes, the Finance Minister said.
The government’s gross borrowing target for FY26 was revised upwards by 5.7 per cent to Rs 14.82 lakh crore. Earlier, it was set at Rs 14.01 lakh crore for FY25.
"In the July Budget, I committed to staying the course for fiscal consolidation... Our endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the Central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP," FM Sitharaman said.
"Coming to 2025-26, the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 34.96 lakh crore and Rs 50.65 lakh crore, respectively. The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.37 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 4.4 per cent of GDP," the Finance Minister added.
In the FY'25 Budget, the government projected gross tax revenue at Rs 38.40 lakh crore, marking an 11.72 per cent increase from FY'24. This includes Rs 22.07 lakh crore from direct taxes (personal income and corporate tax) and Rs 16.33 lakh crore from indirect taxes (customs, excise, GST).