Live
- GHMC is working round the clock during rains, says Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi
- Amazon introduces new office work policy; Find details
- U-17 Boys' Football Tournament: CISCE to host National Pre-Subroto Cup 2023
- ‘Sagileti Katha’ movie shows the nativity of Rayalaseema
- Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos
- Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading incident
- Odisha's Naveen Patnaik replaces West Bengal's Jyoti Basu as second-longest-serving CM in India
- Space startup Skyroot's rocket engine successfully tested at ISRO facility
- BJP alleges heinous crimes against women in states ruled by I.N.D.I.A partners
- Meet Dove Soft Ltd, The Cloud Communication Company That Is Making Waves In The Industry
Following are foreign exchange rates on july-22-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.76 Rs. 85.22 Euro Rs. 92.07 Rs. 94.80 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.76
|Rs. 85.22
|Euro
|Rs. 92.07
|Rs. 94.80
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.53
|Rs. 23.20
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.37
|Rs. 109.53
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.68
|Rs. 57.33
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.58
|Rs. 64.43
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.54
|Rs. 98.38
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.97
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.79
|Rs. 5.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.22
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.02
|Rs. 53.04
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.01
|Rs. 22.49
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.04
|Rs. 8.35
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.16
|Rs. 64.01
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.20
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.91
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS