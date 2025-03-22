Live
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
- Jio’s Best Plans to Watch IPL 2025 for Free on JioHotstar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 March, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 22 March 2025
Forex kitty swells by $305 mn to $654.271 bn
Mumbai: The country’s forex reserves increased by $305 million to $654.271 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.In the...
Mumbai: The country’s forex reserves increased by $305 million to $654.271 billion during the week ended March 14, the RBI said on Friday.In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves rose by $15.267 billion to $653.966 billion and registered the sharpest weekly rise in two years. The spike in foreign reserves was partly attributed to the $10 billion forex swap done by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The reserves have been on a declining trend recently due to revaluation, along with forex market interventions by the RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024. For the week ended March 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $96 million to $557.186 billion, the data released on Friday showed.