From Finance to Building Wealth: Namaskar Prasad’s New Mission

Ten years ago, in a quiet room in Malkapur, a young man pressed “record” on a camera. With a marker in his hand and a whiteboard behind him, he began explaining finance in everyday Hindi.

That man, Prasad Lendwe —or as millions know him, Namaskar Prasad —wasn’t just teaching stocks or SIPs. He was building confidence in people who had never thought investing was for them.

Over the years, FinnovationZ grew into one of India’s largest financial learning platforms: 2.5M YouTube subscribers, 1 lakh+ learners, and thousands of lives changed.

But as his audience grew, Prasad saw a new kind of demand—seasoned investors and high net worth individuals who already understood the “why” of money… now looking for a trusted way to make their wealth work harder.

The Mission Continues—From Awareness to Freedom Ikashi Wealth launches with two Smallcases:

Ikashi Value Investing —Steady, long-term compounding with undervalued, fundamentally strong companies.

Ikashi Emerging India —Growth-oriented investments in businesses that could shape the India of tomorrow.

The dream was always bigger than the view. From day one, Prasad wanted to build a wealth creation brand—one that helps every Indian, from students to retirees, live worry-free financially.

Now, the second chapter begins…

Why This Matters Now

India is changing. In June 2025, SIP contributions hit a record ₹27,269 crore. People want financial independence—but most still don’t know how to achieve it consistently.

“Ikashi Wealth is for those who’ve learned the ‘why’ behind money ,” says Prasad. “Now it’s time for the ‘how.’”

And it’s not just for market enthusiasts. It’s built for those who want wealth without stress.

The Mission Continues—From Awareness to Freedom

This isn’t just a product launch. It’s the evolution of a mission.

From teaching finance in a small-town room to building India's most trusted wealth platform, Prasad Lendwe’s journey is a reminder that revolutions don’t always start in metros.

Sometimes, they begin with a YouTube video and a dream.

And now, that dream is bigger than ever:

Make India not just financially aware but financially free.