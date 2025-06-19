Gadkari unveils automobile design institute

The Indian School for Design of Automobiles (INDEA), India’s first institution dedicated exclusively to automobile design and management conducted a ground-breaking and foundation stone ceremony at XLRI Delhi-NCR. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, virtually unveiling the foundation stone.

Nitin Gadkari said, “India’s automobile sector holds the key to economic growth, employment generation, and global competitiveness. As we strive towards the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s $5 trillion economy vision, our industry is evolving from being cost-driven to quality-led, anchored in smart design, robust safety, and sustainable practices. The future will be shaped by strong R&D, innovation, and next-generation testing and certification. I am confident that the young talent trained at INDEA will become catalysts for change, turning knowledge into innovation, and innovation into national strength.”