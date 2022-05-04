Global brands keen on sponsoring Shreyas Media's events globally

Hyderabad: City-based Shreyas Media, India's No.1 player in organising film events and promotions, has announced that it is raising Rs 30 crore to meet its future expansion needs.

"Strategic and high profile investors have expressed interest to join with us in our fund raising programme. We will use the funds to expand our operations in the Middle East, the US, Asia Pacific and Pan India," said Gandra Srinivas Rao, Founder, Shreyas Media Group.

Established in 2011, Shreyas Media has successfully executed more than 1,500 events till date. Of them, nearly 1,000 events are related to movie promotions. Starting with the Telugu film industry, it has gradually expanded its operations to other South Indian languages. It has recently launched its operations in Dubai too.

"Several domestic and international brands are ready to work with South Indian movies in order to reach their consumers effortlessly. We are designing and executing film events in such a way that sponsors get maximum mileage. That way, film producers can reduce their promotional expenses drastically. As film stars are participating in these events, sponsors get huge mileage for their products. This is a unique concept in the world," Srinivas Rao explained.

Film stars, actors, directors and producers have millions of followers and fans on social media. Over 10 crore people watch our events. Every event related to the film industry is taking brands of sponsors to crores of people. That's the reason why big brands are coming forward as sponsors. People are talking about South Indian films not only in India, but also globally. This is a big business opportunity for us and sponsors. We are the undisputed leader in movie events, promotions, he added.

Branding via movies



Indian movies including Telugu films, have received global attention now. Leveraging its experience in organising film events, Shreyas Media is gearing up to foray into other segments.

"As a part of this, we will rebuild Shreyas ET OTT. Using technology, we will introduce interactive movies, mini, snack movies along with 8D movies for the first time. Retro movies will also be offered," Rao said.

South Plus, a part of Shreyas Media, which is into content production and distribution, has joined hands with over 100 brands, over 600 artistes and influencers. OTT apps will be available for free in the next three years as advertisement revenues will increase, he explained.