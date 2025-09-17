Global design leaders to converge in Hyderabad for UXINDIA25

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the 21st edition of the International UXINDIA Conference from September 18 to 20 at the Trident Hotel, welcoming over 1,400 participants, 80 global speakers, and 10 keynote leaders.

Organized by the UMO Design Foundation — the non-profit credited with pioneering India’s UX movement — this year’s conference also commemorates the foundation’s 25th anniversary of advancing design education, practice, and community building.

Returning to Hyderabad after two years in Bengaluru, UXINDIA25 is themed “Design: A Way of Life – Entrepreneurship”. The focus will be on how design and artificial intelligence intersect to shape future-ready products, businesses, and experiences. The event aims to inspire designers to go beyond service roles, embrace entrepreneurship, and drive large-scale business transformation.

Key highlights include design pitch sessions where entrepreneurs present research-driven ventures to investors, alongside invite-only strategic dialogues with global leaders. The conference will also spotlight women in design, reinforcing UMO’s mission to educate one million women by 2030. Speakers and leaders from organizations such as Microsoft, Cognizant, Philips, Freshworks, and Candescent are set to share insights on the rapidly evolving design economy. With Hyderabad emerging as a hub for product innovation in India, the city provides a fitting backdrop for the event.