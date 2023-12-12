Globesecure Technologies Limited receives work order worth Rs 80 crore

New Delhi : Globesecure Technologies Limited, a NSE SME listed firm into cyber security solutions, has received work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for providing last mile FTTH connections in service ready GPs for three years.

The total work order as per agreement signed on November 23 is for 7,900 GPs which is worth Rs 80 crores approximately, out of which work order for 576 GPs has been received. The order comes as a huge boost for the cyber security firm.

Recently Globesecure Technologies has entered into a substantial Rs 5 crore contract, marking a significant stride in their mission to bolster cybersecurity measures for large corporations. This endeavour takes shape through a strategic partnership with Rural Infratel International Limited, a well-established entity in the telecommunications and infrastructure sector.

The company’s net profit increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.67 crore. Globesecure Technologies was listed on the SME platform of NSE in May 2022, when the company raised Rs 10.13 crores by selling its shares for Rs 29 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Globesecure is a Cyber Security Partner, specialising in assessing, designing, deploying, and sustaining the security posture of large enterprises for their data and information. The company is planning to develop integration software for automation, orchestration, and AI-based products to cater to the health sector and quant financial sector where there is a scope for data analytics and machine learning. Headquartered in Mumbai, Globesecure Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 2016.

