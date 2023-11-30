Gold declines Rs 300 to Rs 63,200/10 gms

New Delhi: Gold retreated from its all-time high in the national capital on Thursday, declining by Rs 300 to Rs 63,200 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.



The precious metal had settled at Rs 63,500 per 10 grams in the previous trade. However, silver jumped Rs 200 to Rs 79,200 per kilogram. HDFC Securities' Senior Analyst of Commodities Saumil Gandhi said spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 300, due to weak retail demand amid record high prices. In the global markets, gold and silver were flat at USD 2,040 per ounce and USD 24.96 per ounce, respectively. Comex gold retreated from a six-month high as traders booked profit after a recovery in the dollar from a multi-month low and upbeat US macro data, Gandhi said