- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 27 January, 2024
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surged for the day.
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 27 January, 2024: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been surged. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 57,800 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 62,050 with a hike of Rs. 100
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 78,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
