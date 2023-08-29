Live
- Tummala Nageswara Rao to hold meeting with followers today, to decide on party change
- 58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI
- Techno Paints launches colour banks tech
- RIL AGM fails to cheer markets
- Ikea Hyderabad gets 180 mn visitors in five years
- ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ collections: This is what film made in first three days
- Congress criticises BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ set to begin on Sep 3
- Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees
- Miss World Competition to be held in Kashmir
- China releases new map; shows Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory
Just In
Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on 29, August, 2023
Gold rates in Bangalore today stable
Gold rates in Bangalore on 29 August, 2023: Gold rates in Bangalore today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 54,450 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 59,400 with a fall of Rs. 50
While the silver rate in the capital city is at Rs. 80,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.