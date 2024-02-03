Live
- Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy
- Not agreed to hand over projects to KRMB, govt clarifies
- Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected
- JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities
- BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB
- Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro
- TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence
- Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam
- TTD to hold three-day Dharmic conference from today
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 03 February, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 03 February, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been surged.
Gold rates in Delhi on 03 February, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today surges. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 58,450 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,750 with a hike of Rs. 160
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
