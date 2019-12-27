Gold, silver rates increased in Hyderabad, other cities on December 27

Hyderabad: The gold rate has increased on Friday (December 27). Following the yellow metal, the price of silver has also gone up at all major cities across the country.

With this, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad hiked by Rs 370 and reached Rs 40,330. Similarly, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also gone up by Rs 320 and touched Rs 36,970.

The price of silver increased by Rs 500 per kg and costs Rs 47,800 in Hyderabad. A similar situation exists in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Here the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 40,330 and the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 36,970

Even in the Delhi market, the cost of ten grams of 24-carat gold strengthened by Rs 300 ad tagged at Rs 38,950. In the same way, the rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold also went up by Rs 300 and priced at Rs 37,750. The price of silver increased by Rs 500 per kg and marked at Rs 47,800.