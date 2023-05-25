Government IT spend set to reach $11.6 bn in 2023

New Delhi : The government’s IT spending in India is likely to reach $11.6 billion in 2023, an increase of 10.3 per cent from 2022, a report showed on Wednesday. The government will continue to focus on modernising initiatives and their digital efforts for increased productivity, automation and other software-driven transformation, according to an IDC report.

“For example, they are ensuring public-sector institutions in India build mobile-first experiences for their citizens, especially for those who don’t own a smartphone,” the report noted. Locally, Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) applications have been offering all services through a single portal to enhance government service-delivery experience. In addition, the Open Government Data Platform (OGDP) drives mobile governance in India, while the India Stack creates a unified platform to digitise the population of the country.