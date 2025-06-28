Govt sets up task force to roll out India Energy Stack for digital push to power sector

New Delhi: The Ministry of Power has announced the launch of a task force to conceive the India Energy Stack, a pioneering initiative aimed at creating a unified, secure, and interoperable digital infrastructure for the country's energy sector.

The India Energy Stack will play a vital role in integrating renewable energy, enhancing DISCOM efficiency, and delivering transparent, reliable, and future-ready power services, the official statement said.

As India charts its path to becoming a $5 trillion economy and advances towards its Net Zero commitments, the power sector faces both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges.

Rapid growth in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and consumer participation in energy markets is transforming the sector, but fragmented systems and a lack of seamless digital integration remain key barriers, the statement explained.

To address these, the Ministry of Power is reimagining the sector's digital foundation through the India Energy Stack - a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) that will provide a standardised, secure, and open platform to manage, monitor, and innovate across the electricity value chain.

The IES will offer unique IDs for consumers, assets, and transactions with real-time, consent-based data sharing. It will also offer Open APIs for seamless system integration and tools for consumer empowerment, market access, and innovation.

Speaking on this development, Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar said, "There is an urgent need for developing robust Digital Public Infrastructure in the power sector to manage the country's rising demand, ensure grid stability, and empower consumers. DPI, such as India Energy Stack, will play a vital role in integrating renewable energy, enhancing DISCOM efficiency, and delivering transparent, reliable, and future-ready power services."

"What Aadhaar did for identity and UPI achieved for digital payments, the India Energy Stack (IES) will accomplish for the power sector - unlocking seamless, secure, and consumer-centric energy services for every citizen," the minister added.

Apart from conceiving the IES, the Ministry will undertake a 12-month Proof of Concept to demonstrate IES through real-world use cases in partnership with selected utilities. This includes piloting the Utility Intelligence Platform (UIP), a modular, analytics-driven application built on IES to support utilities, policymakers, and consumers with real-time insights and smarter energy management.

To guide these above initiatives, the Ministry has constituted a dedicated Task Force comprising experts from the technology, power sector, and regulatory domains, which will steer the development, pilot implementation, and nationwide scale-up of the India Energy Stack.

This initiative, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Power, will come up with an India Energy Stack White Paper for public consultation.

It will also undertake pilot testing of the Utility Intelligence Platform with DISCOMs in Mumbai, Gujarat and Delhi and draw up a national roadmap for the rollout of the India Energy Stack.