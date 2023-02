Govt to produce 5 MT green hydrogen by 2030

New Delhi: The government is targeting 5 million tonnes (MT) of green hydrogen production by 2030, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday in her Budget speech.



She also said that the Budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objectives. The government would support setting up of battery energy storage of 4,000 MwH, she said, adding green credit programme will be also notified under the Environment Protection Act. With a vision to make India an energy-independent nation and to de-carbonise critical sectors, the government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on January 4, 2023, with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.