Goyal pitches Make In India for US cos

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has invited American companies to leverage India’s unmatched scale and take advantage of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and quality production. Minister Goyal, who began his four-day visit to the US this week, had a discussions with existing and potential US investors, highlighting the avenues for cooperation in various sectors. According to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement, in his meeting with Stephen Schwarzman who is the CEO of top investment firm Blackstone, Minister Goyal took note of the fact that the company has already invested about $50 billion in India and is one of the largest commercial and real estate investors in the country.