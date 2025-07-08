Great Learning Offers Free GenAI Courses as part of its Pan-India ‘The Great Learning AI Challenge’ to Upskill Students and Working professionals

Great Learning, a leading global edtech company, has announced the launch of The Great Learning AI Challenge, a large-scale, free GenAI upskilling initiative aimed at accelerating GenAI readiness among students and early-career professionals. With India emerging as a global AI hub, the 3-day virtual challenge from July 13 to July 15 offers participants open access to 30+ GenAI courses worth ₹40,000 via the Great Learning Academy. The initiative, commemorating World Youth Skills Day, is designed to democratize AI skills, support talent pipelines for the enterprise sector, and spotlight future-ready campuses contributing to the GenAI revolution. By completing these courses, students will help their colleges climb the national leaderboard and compete to be crowned as ‘AI Champion’.

The campaign, taglined ‘Gen Z Goes GenAI — Because careers don’t start with jobs, they start with skills’, highlights the critical need for young professionals to master generative AI skills to thrive in today’s digital economy. The Great Learning AI Challenge is designed to accelerate GenAI adoption among Indian youth, and provide an accessible and affordable platform for obtaining these skills . It encourages youth to build future-ready skills, showcase their learning, and win exclusive rewards — all while laying a strong foundation in one of the most transformative technologies of our time.

How to Participate?

To participate, students register by filling out the registration form, sign up to Great Learning Academy and complete any or all of the 30+ designated Generative AI courses between July 13–15. These courses include ‘ChatGPT for Marketing’, ‘Generative AI for Beginners’, ‘ChatGPT for Excel’, ‘ChatGPT for Coders’, ‘Building Intelligent AI Agents’, ‘DeepSeek Foundation for Beginners’, and ‘Build Python APP Using ChatGPT’, among others. Post completion, students must post their certificates of completion on LinkedIn with the caption ‘I completed #TheGreatLearningAIChallenge’, tag Great Learning, and nominate a minimum of five friends. The winning colleges will be crowned the ‘AI Champion’, based on two categories:

GenAI Super Squad: Maximum Unique Participants

The college with the highest number of unique students completing at least one eligible GenAI course during the challenge wins this category.

GenAI MasterMinds: Maximum Course Completions

The college with the highest number of total GenAI course completions by its students during the challenge wins this category.

There will be 1 winner and 2 runner-up colleges for each category. In addition to this coveted title, winning colleges will receive an official trophy, certificate, and verified digital badge. The 3 best student profiles from the winning colleges will get an opportunity to intern with Great Learning.

Working professionals can register for the campaign separately on this link.

“AI is reshaping the way we work, create, and innovate, and Gen Z is at the forefront of this transformation. With The Great Learning AI Challenge, we are not just offering free courses, but launching a nationwide movement to make GenAI skills mainstream and accessible. This is about democratising access to future-ready capabilities, creating healthy competition, and celebrating the young talent that will power India’s AI revolution. We are excited to see colleges and youth from every corner of the country step up, compete, and lead the charge towards an AI-first future,” said Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer of Great Learning.