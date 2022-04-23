Hans India-Bizz Buzz Business Conclave: Advantage AP Maximum Potential, Unlimited Opportunities

Visakhapatnam: Amid tremendous enthusiasm among delegates who assembled to deliberate and know about investment opportunities of Andhra Pradesh, the first edition of The Hans India and Bizz Buzz Business Conclave was inaugurated at a glittering function at a five-star beachfront hotel in the City of Destiny on Friday.

The two-day conclave is being organised by The Hans India and Bizz Buzz brought out by The Hans Group of Publications. Hyderabad Media House Limited (HMHL), a part of diversified Kapil Group, which carved a niche for itself in the media space is the publication of The Hans India and Bizz Buzz. The conclave, the first in the series of many planned across the State, is showcasing the opportunities in achieving a $5 trillion economy for India. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is the participating State in the event. The conclave has sessions on the IT sector, startups, electronics, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, agriculture, food processing, shipping and logistics.

The panel discussions started in a business-like environment after city's Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari declared the two-day high-profile event, dubbed as the biggest conference post-pandemic phase, open. In her brief address, the Mayor elaborated how Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop Andhra Pradesh in various spheres while implementing Navaratnalu to ameliorate suffering among the poorer sections.

She said Visakhapatnam, the largest cosmopolitan city with a robust industrial ecosystem, was all set to become a world-class city due to schemes being implemented by the government to make it a prominent tourism, film shooting and industrial hub. "The development in the city will get a shot in the arm with the proposal to make it the Executive Capital," she said.Earlier, the World Trade Centers Association in a video presentation explained about its activities on facilitating global businesses across the world by stimulating trade and investment opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, A Vara Prasad Reddy, Chairman, AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a 'visionary CM' and described how he has unveiled a unique Tourism Policy for 2020-25 and achieved success in sustaining the growth momentum while fulfilling people-centric welfare measures promised during the electioneering. Continued on Page 11