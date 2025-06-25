5 mutual funds that beat NIFTY & SENSEX over the last 10 years

India’s stock markets have witnessed phenomenal growth over the last decade, particularly post-pandemic when retail participation surged. The benchmark indices—NIFTY50 and SENSEX—scaled record highs. However, a select few mutual funds didn’t just follow the market—they beat it. Let’s take a look at the top mutual funds that have quietly outperformed the indices over the past 10 years.





🔝 Top Mutual Funds That Beat the Indices

1. Nippon India Small Cap Fund

A consistent small-cap performer known for identifying high-potential companies early. It has shown remarkable resilience even in volatile markets.

Launch Year: 2010

AUM: ₹63,000 crore

10-Year CAGR: 24%

Top Holdings: TREPS (4.4%), HDFC Bank (2.05%), MCX (1.94%)

Sectors: Industrials (12.71%), Materials (12.47%), Financials (11.10%)

2. Quant Small Cap Fund

This quant-driven fund uses algorithms and data analytics to manage its portfolio dynamically. Best suited for experienced investors.

Launch Year: 1996

AUM: ₹28,000 crore

10-Year CAGR: 20.7%

Top Holdings: Reliance Industries (9.85%), TREPS (6.47%), Jio Financial (5.69%)

Sectors: Energy (14.42%), Healthcare (13.16%), Materials (7.63%)

3. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The only mid-cap-focused fund on the list, it targets quality mid-sized companies with strong management.

Launch Year: 2013

AUM: ₹27,000 crore

10-Year CAGR: 19.8%

Top Holdings: CBLO (16.31%), Coforge Ltd (10.12%)

Sectors: IT Services (11.93%), Financials, Industrials

4. HSBC Small Cap Fund

Focused on fundamentally sound businesses with long-term potential, this fund balances quality and performance.

Launch Year: 2014

AUM: ₹17,000 crore

10-Year CAGR: 20.9%

Major Holdings: TREPS (3.54%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (2.16%), Techno Electric (2.12%)

Sectors: Industrials (21.13%), Financials (15.24%), Consumer Discretionary (10.68%)

5. Axis Small Cap Fund

This fund is ideal for conservative investors looking for relatively lower volatility in small-cap investments.

Launch Year: 2013

AUM: ₹22,700 crore

10-Year CAGR: 24%

Top Holdings: TREPS (11.6%), KIMSL (2.94%), Brigade Enterprises (2.69%)

Sectors: Financials (12.69%), Materials (8.97%)

Key Factors Before You Invest

Investment Horizon: The longer your horizon, the better your chances to ride out volatility and earn higher returns.

Financial Goals: Define your purpose—wealth creation, retirement, buying a house—to pick the right fund.

Risk Appetite: Small-cap and mid-cap funds come with higher risks and potential rewards.

Expected Returns: Set realistic expectations aligned with market cycles and fund category.

Fees & Advisory: Consider expense ratios and whether you need a full-service advisor or a low-cost direct plan.

Wrapping It Up

The mutual funds listed above have delivered exceptional long-term returns, beating NIFTY and SENSEX over the past decade. Most of these are small-cap focused—highlighting their growth potential but also their inherent risk. Always align your choice with your financial goals, time horizon, and risk appetite before investing.