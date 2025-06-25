Live
- Emergency Anniversary: BJP Slams Congress 'Dynastic Arrogance', Recalls 1975 Crackdown on Democracy
- Devotees Flock to Pedda Chintarevula for Grand Amavasya Pujas at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple
- United Forum of People's Associations Pays Glowing Tributes to Telangana Activist Comrade Gopal Reddy on His 24th Death Anniversary
- BRSV State Leaders Slam Congress Government for Neglecting Government Schools in Alampur
- Devotees Celebrate jesta Amavasya with Grandeur at Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple in Aiza
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Launch Anti-Drug Awareness Drive: DSP V. Mogilayya Urges Youth to Shun Addictions for a Better Future
- Tumakuru Set to Emerge as Future Employment Hub, Says HR Expert
- Bengaluru Revives a Historic Cultural Tradition with Bandi Devara Festival
- Fearless Reporting is the Soul of Journalism: Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy
- IBM and The Hindu launch 'AI@Work' to accelerate enterprise
5 mutual funds that beat NIFTY & SENSEX over the last 10 years
Discover 5 mutual funds that consistently outperformed the Nifty and Sensex over the past decade. Are these top performers part of your portfolio?
India’s stock markets have witnessed phenomenal growth over the last decade, particularly post-pandemic when retail participation surged. The benchmark indices—NIFTY50 and SENSEX—scaled record highs. However, a select few mutual funds didn’t just follow the market—they beat it. Let’s take a look at the top mutual funds that have quietly outperformed the indices over the past 10 years.
🔝 Top Mutual Funds That Beat the Indices
1. Nippon India Small Cap Fund
A consistent small-cap performer known for identifying high-potential companies early. It has shown remarkable resilience even in volatile markets.
Launch Year: 2010
AUM: ₹63,000 crore
10-Year CAGR: 24%
Top Holdings: TREPS (4.4%), HDFC Bank (2.05%), MCX (1.94%)
Sectors: Industrials (12.71%), Materials (12.47%), Financials (11.10%)
2. Quant Small Cap Fund
This quant-driven fund uses algorithms and data analytics to manage its portfolio dynamically. Best suited for experienced investors.
Launch Year: 1996
AUM: ₹28,000 crore
10-Year CAGR: 20.7%
Top Holdings: Reliance Industries (9.85%), TREPS (6.47%), Jio Financial (5.69%)
Sectors: Energy (14.42%), Healthcare (13.16%), Materials (7.63%)
3. Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
The only mid-cap-focused fund on the list, it targets quality mid-sized companies with strong management.
Launch Year: 2013
AUM: ₹27,000 crore
10-Year CAGR: 19.8%
Top Holdings: CBLO (16.31%), Coforge Ltd (10.12%)
Sectors: IT Services (11.93%), Financials, Industrials
4. HSBC Small Cap Fund
Focused on fundamentally sound businesses with long-term potential, this fund balances quality and performance.
Launch Year: 2014
AUM: ₹17,000 crore
10-Year CAGR: 20.9%
Major Holdings: TREPS (3.54%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (2.16%), Techno Electric (2.12%)
Sectors: Industrials (21.13%), Financials (15.24%), Consumer Discretionary (10.68%)
5. Axis Small Cap Fund
This fund is ideal for conservative investors looking for relatively lower volatility in small-cap investments.
Launch Year: 2013
AUM: ₹22,700 crore
10-Year CAGR: 24%
Top Holdings: TREPS (11.6%), KIMSL (2.94%), Brigade Enterprises (2.69%)
Sectors: Financials (12.69%), Materials (8.97%)
Key Factors Before You Invest
Investment Horizon: The longer your horizon, the better your chances to ride out volatility and earn higher returns.
Financial Goals: Define your purpose—wealth creation, retirement, buying a house—to pick the right fund.
Risk Appetite: Small-cap and mid-cap funds come with higher risks and potential rewards.
Expected Returns: Set realistic expectations aligned with market cycles and fund category.
Fees & Advisory: Consider expense ratios and whether you need a full-service advisor or a low-cost direct plan.
Wrapping It Up
The mutual funds listed above have delivered exceptional long-term returns, beating NIFTY and SENSEX over the past decade. Most of these are small-cap focused—highlighting their growth potential but also their inherent risk. Always align your choice with your financial goals, time horizon, and risk appetite before investing.