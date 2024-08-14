Harnessing Military Expertise in the Corporate World: Supriya’s Role at Amazon India

After a distinguished service to the nation, military veterans often embark on diverse career paths, leveraging their unique skills and experiences acquired during their service. At Amazon India, this exceptional talent pool is recognized and leveraged through dedicated programs designed to facilitate a smooth transition from the military service to impactful roles in the company. Supriya’s journey exemplifies how such transitions can lead to significant contributions in the corporate arena, showcasing the value of military expertise in driving innovation and achieving success in new environments.



Supriya earned her Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications before getting commissioned in the Indian Air Force, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering during her service. Her drive to contribute to something bigger than her life led her to join the prestigious Indian Air Force in the Technical Branch, specializing in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Microlight aircrafts. In her role, she managed complex servicing and maintenance tasks across critical locations and large-scale operations. Her career progression into aviation safety, from smaller to major bases, highlights her exceptional skills in maintaining high safety standards.

Being open to new learnings and ready to adopt and adapt, Supriya joined Amazon as Manager - Workplace Health and Safety (WHS) in the year 2021. She took the responsibility of operational safety of personnel and equipment at one of Amazon’s largest Sortation Centres in India. After one and a half years, she transitioned to the Community Engagement (CSR) team, where she strategizes, designs and supports community volunteering programs for Amazon India’s Operations Network. In her drive to be academically updated in her new role, Supriya pursued academics and is now a certified professional in the field of Sustainability and CSR.

Reflecting on her transition from military to corporate, and within corporate, from WHS to CSR, Supriya shares, “In the military, we get to manage completely different roles leading to knowledge of multiple fields enabling an all-round development. Similarly, at Amazon, the robust internal career mobility allows employees to apply for open jobs across job families and locations. I was open to new areas of work with diverse teams and so, I leveraged these opportunities to expand my career within Amazon.’’

Supriya’s joining of Amazon reflects the company’s 2021 pledge to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses globally by 2024. The company has reached and surpassed this pledge, having onboarded veterans and military spouses worldwide.

Launched in 2019, Amazon’s Military Program creates opportunities for veterans and their families, partnering with organizations like the Director General of Resettlement (DGR), Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA), Indian Air Force Placement Agency (IAFPA), Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) and the Indian Coast Guard to connect transitioning service members with Amazon’s diverse roles, reflecting its broader commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workforce.







