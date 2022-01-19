HCL Technologies appoints Prabhakar Appana Global Head of AWS Ecosystem Business Unit

The leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced the appointment of Prabhakar Appana as Senior Vice President and the Global Head of its AWS Ecosystem Business Unit to further accelerate the company's #HCLCloudSmart journey.

HCL's recently launched dedicated AWS Ecosystem Business Unit will help enterprise clients modernize and migrate at scale, sustain cost advantages and focus on experimentation by combining HCL's experience and expertise in building adaptive cloud smart portfolios, and AWS's depth and breadth of services and rapid innovation.

An industry veteran with about 23 years of experience in various leadership roles across geo sales, consulting, technology practices and program management, Prabhakar will drive HCL's business growth and provide solutions and services to its global clients in reimaging their businesses for the digital age.

"As HCL continues to drive its strategy to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises and reinforces its industry-leading portfolio of innovative cloud services, it is vital to strengthen our leadership team too," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head Ecosystems, HCL Technologies.

Prabhakar joins HCL Technologies from Accenture, with a successful track record building technology business for telcos, media, high-tech, and aerospace and defence industries and later in London driving and transforming the cloud business.

"As we continue to witness rapid digitization and modernization across enterprise IT, 5G network, Industry 4.0, IoT, AI/ML and ISV ecosystem, the lines between industries are diminishing and rapid pace adoption is happening across cloud ecosystem platforms," Prabhakar said.

He added, "It is for us to capitalize and bring fast-paced adoption to the client's ecosystem. I'm excited to be part of this journey with HCL Technologies by bringing dedicated focus through AWS Ecosystem Business Unit to help clients in their digital and cloud transformation efforts and bolster leadership position in the cloud business."