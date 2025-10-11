HDB Financial Services’ Transport Aarogyam Kendra Empowers Over 1.25 Lakh ‘Highway Heroes’ with Accessible Healthcare, Safeguarding Livelihoods

What inspired the launch of the Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK) initiative in 2020, and how has it evolved since its inception?

The launch of the Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK) initiative in 2020 was directly inspired by the core pillar of HDB Financial Services' CSR philosophy: to contribute to the social and economic development of communities.

The inspiration was the realization of a severe and unaddressed occupational health crisis facing India's truck drivers—the "Highway Heroes" who form the backbone of the nation's logistics. Due to long hours in a static posture, hazardous conditions, and irregular rest, these drivers overwhelmingly suffer from chronic musculoskeletal disorders and pain that directly threaten their ability to work.

Since its inception, TAK has rapidly evolved from a single pilot clinic in Delhi into a strategic national network, effectively transforming healthcare access for the trucking community. The program’s evolution has centered on scalability and accessibility, starting with establishing full-time, dedicated static clinics in major transport hubs across India, including Gandhidham, Ranchi, Ludhiana, Namakkal, Kalamboli, and Indore.

Why was Vijayawada identified as a key location for setting up the latest TAK center, and what makes this hub significant for truck drivers?

This strategic selection is part of the project's broader, nationwide mission to establish permanent healthcare centers in the most critical hubs across India

Vijayawada, particularly Jawahar Auto Nagar, has been identified as a key transport

hub due to its high volume of trucking activity and substantial driver population. The new TAK center is explicitly positioned to address this critical gap by providing free, accessible, and specialized healthcare services, such as physiotherapy and preventative medical consultations, directly where the drivers work and rest. By embedding the facility within this key trucking community, HDB Financial Services ensures that timely medical assistance is available, directly contributing to the well-being and sustained livelihood of the drivers who are essential to keeping India's entire logistics and supply chain operational.

What are the typical health challenges faced by truck drivers, and how do medical and physiotherapy services at TAK centers address these needs?

The TAK centers are well-equipped with the necessary, and in some cases, high-tech physiotherapy equipment, and are staffed by specialized experts to deliver effective treatment, posture correction, and pain management for musculoskeletal disorders. Beyond treating pain, the centers offer free medical consultations for early detection and management of chronic diseases and conduct preventive health workshops and counseling on diet and stress, ensuring drivers can adopt healthier lifestyles and work more safely and productively.

To date, how many truck drivers have benefitted from the services offered under the Transport Aarogyam Kendra initiative, and what milestones stand out for you?

The Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK) initiative has established a significant national impact, having already benefited over 1,25,000 truck drivers across India by transforming their access to essential healthcare.

The most outstanding milestones are not just the impressive numbers, but the life-changing success stories where the free, specialized care offered at the TAK centres prevented career-threatening injuries from ending a driver's livelihood. Truck drivers already often face conditions that represents a direct threat to their only source of income, risking their ability to support their families

TAK has cured drivers facing permanent disability, enabling them to confidently return to their work on the highway. This ability to safeguard their financial independence and family well-being makes each successful treatment a profound milestone for the initiative.