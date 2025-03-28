HDBFS Inaugurates Transport Aarogyam Kendra to Support Truck Drivers in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), proudly announces the launch of its Eight Transport Aarogyam Kendra (TAK), in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with MAMTA Health Institute for Mother and Child (Mamta-HIMC). TAK is a healthcare facility designed to cater specifically to the well-being of truck drivers. Truck drivers face numerous health challenges like musculoskeletal disorders, chronic back and leg pain and other physical conditions arising from long hours of driving and limited access to healthcare. This initiative reaffirms HDB’s commitment to improving the lives of truck drivers, an integral part of the nations economy and logistics industry.

Since its inception in Delhi in 2020, HDB's initiative, Transport Aarogyam Kendra, has transformed healthcare access for India's highway heroes. The response to this program led to its strategic expansion to key transport hubs, including Kalamboli, Ludhiana, Namakkal, Ranchi, Indore and Gandhidham. These centers collectively have served over 100,000 truck drivers pan India since the program launch, positively impacting lives of truck drivers across the country with innovative healthcare and community services.

Located at Jawahar Auto Nagar, a major transport hub the TAK Vijayawada centre is equipped with advanced medical devices and staffed by experienced therapists, providing dedicated physiotherapy counseling and treatment facilities tailored to the needs of the trucking community. The centrespecifically designed for truck drivers to access and benefit from these physiotherapy services.

J Pramod Rao, Regional Manager, HDBFS, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "Truck drivers form the backbone of India’s logistics industry, yet their healthcare needs often go unnoticed. Through Transport Aarogyam Kendras, we are addressing this gap by bringing free and accessible healthcare to them. With the launch of our center in Vijayawada, we look forward to making a meaningful impact on the well-being of the trucking community in this region."

Murari Chandra, Deputy Director, Mamta-HIMC, said, "The launch of this Transport Aarogyam Kendra in Vijayawada marks our first collaboration with HDBFS, bringing much-needed healthcare services to truck drivers in this region. This center is more than just a medical facility—it is a step toward building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem for the trucking community. By focusing on both immediate medical care and preventive health solutions, we aim to reduce long-term health risks and improve the overall well-being of those who keep India's economy moving."

With the Vijayawada center now operational, HDBFS continues to uphold its aim to support India's "highway heroes," ensuring they receive the care and attention they need to lead healthier lives and continue driving the nation forward. By combining static healthcare centers with mobile medical camps, the initiative ensures that truck drivers receive both immediate care and long-term health support, helping them lead healthier, more secure lives while keeping the country moving.