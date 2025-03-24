HDFC Bank Parivartan showcases unique water conservation initiatives with Water Wonders on World Water Day

HDFC Bank, through its CSR initiative Parivartan, celebrates World Water Day with a digital campaign #WaterWonders emphasising the importance of water conservation and celebrating innovative measures for water conservation. Aligned with global and domestic efforts to combat climate change and protect vital resources, the Bank is committed to improving water conservation through initiatives such as watershed development, rainwater harvesting, and efficient irrigation systems.

Across India in places like Ladakh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana & Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Sikkim, Parivartan has constructed over 14,360 water conservation structures as part of its comprehensive water management efforts and to build climate-resilient agriculture.

These projects focus on mobilising communities to restore degraded landscapes and ecosystems. Water availability is enhanced through check dams, gabion structures, improved irrigation infrastructure and soil and rainwater harvesting. Beyond improving agricultural productivity and livelihoods, these efforts empower women and strengthen community well-being.

Innovative solutions such as drone-based irrigation are further transforming water efficiency, ensuring precision watering while reducing consumption and crop damage. By March 31, 2025, HDFC Bank Parivartan aims to bring two lakh acres of unirrigated land under irrigation, enhancing water access for farmers and mitigating water scarcity.

One of the standout projects within this initiative is the adoption of the ice stupas. The Bank has partnered to scale up the Ice Stupa projects in Ladakh, a region facing water shortages due to climate change. The initiatives undertaken by HDFC Bank Parivartan in Ladakh, as in several other locations, are examples of how local challenges need locally tailored solutions.

Ladakh faces a growing climate threat, with glaciers in the Drass basin thinning by 1.27 meters between 2000 and 2020, leading to severe water shortages, as per European Chemical Society’s Environmental Science and Pollution Research. Precipitation has dropped by nearly 50% in some areas over the last two decades, while rising temperatures—up by 1.5°C over the past century—are accelerating glacial melt, further depleting vital water resources, as per an IIT Kanpur study. These shifts are putting the region’s water security and agricultural livelihoods at risk.

Ice Stupas are artificial glaciers that work by diverting stream water during winter that freezes it into cone-shaped structures. As they melt during the spring, they provide a steady supply of water for agriculture. To further enhance their effectiveness, automation technology is now being integrated to regulate water flow, optimise ice formation, and monitor weather patterns in real time. This enables water management, and makes the Ice Stupa solution impactful in mitigating climate change effects, promoting water security and supporting local economies.

With support from HDFC Bank Parivartan, four new Ice Stupas serving seven villages have been built for the winter season of 2024-25 with a storage capacity of over 20 million litres of water. A total of seven stupas in Ladakh have been supported by HDFC Bank through its implementation partners.

"The Ice Stupas have proven to be an effective solution for water management in Ladakh. They not only provide a reliable water source but also help communities cope with the effects of climate change" said Nusrat Pathan, Head CSR, HDFC Bank. "As part of HDFC Bank Parivartan, we are committed to supporting innovative solutions that address climate challenges and water scarcity, blending traditional wisdom with modern sustainability practices."