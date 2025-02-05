HDFC Bank unveils Rs 20-cr startup grants programme

Hyderabad: HDFC Bank announced the launch of the eighth edition of its flagship Parivartan Startup Grants programme. This year, 15+ incubators and accelerators have been selected and onboarded to support 50–60 startups working in the social impact space.

The programme will award grants of up to Rs 50 lakh to selected startups, with a total programme budget of Rs20 crore. IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ventures, Villgro, ICAR Pusa Krishi, IIT Guwahati Bionest, ASPIRE – University of Hyderabad, IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park, i-Hub Gujarat, Kerala Start-Up Mission, IFMR Catalyst AIC are among the incubators already shortlisted this year. Over the next few months, these incubators will invite applications from social entrepreneurs across India.