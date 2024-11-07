Healthy PMI services signal more jobs in Oct

New Delhi: India’s services PMI recovered from its ten-month low in September to reach 58.5 in October supported by strong expansions in output and new business, which in turn boosted job creation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index increased from 57.7 in September to 58.5 in October, as robust sales pipelines and strong demand conditions supported the upturn in business activity. In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

“India’s services PMI recovered from its ten-month low in September to reach 58.5 last month. During October, the Indian services sector experienced strong expansions in output and consumer demand, as well as job creation, which achieved a 26-month high,”said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. The latest data also highlighted a recovery in growth of new export sales across India’s service economy, which survey respondents attributed to strengthening demand from clients in Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and the UK.