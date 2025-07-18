Heritage Foods posts Rs 40.54 cr net in Q1

Hyderabad: Heritage Foods tumbled 4.19 per cent to Rs 458.40 after its consolidated net profit slipped 30.60 per cent to Rs 40.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 58.42 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.08 per cent yoy to Rs 1,136.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax was at Rs 54.94 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down of 29.95 per cent as against Rs 77.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.EBITDA jumped 21 per cent YoY to Rs 73.90 crore, while EBITDA margin to 6.5 per cent during the quarter under review.

Total expenses jumped 13.23 per cent YoY to Rs 1,085.8 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 958.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 807.25 crore (up 9.86 per cent YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 84.16 crore (up 11.79 per cent YoY) during the quarter.

On the segmental front, revenue from dairy was at Rs 1,118.8 crore (up 9.75 per cent YoY), feed revenue was at Rs 53.25 crore (up 26.21 per cent YoY), and revenue from renewable energy stood at Rs 2.88 crore (up 20.50 per cent YoY) during the quarter.