Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
Heritage Foods posts Rs 40.54 cr net in Q1
Hyderabad: Heritage Foods tumbled 4.19 per cent to Rs 458.40 after its consolidated net profit slipped 30.60 per cent to Rs 40.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as...
Hyderabad: Heritage Foods tumbled 4.19 per cent to Rs 458.40 after its consolidated net profit slipped 30.60 per cent to Rs 40.54 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 58.42 crore in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations jumped 10.08 per cent yoy to Rs 1,136.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax was at Rs 54.94 crore in the first quarter of FY25, down of 29.95 per cent as against Rs 77.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25.EBITDA jumped 21 per cent YoY to Rs 73.90 crore, while EBITDA margin to 6.5 per cent during the quarter under review.
Total expenses jumped 13.23 per cent YoY to Rs 1,085.8 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 958.90 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 807.25 crore (up 9.86 per cent YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 84.16 crore (up 11.79 per cent YoY) during the quarter.
On the segmental front, revenue from dairy was at Rs 1,118.8 crore (up 9.75 per cent YoY), feed revenue was at Rs 53.25 crore (up 26.21 per cent YoY), and revenue from renewable energy stood at Rs 2.88 crore (up 20.50 per cent YoY) during the quarter.