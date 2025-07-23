Hero Motocorp Strengthens Hf Deluxe Portfolio With The Launch Of New Hf Deluxe Pro

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has introduced the feature-packed HF Deluxe Pro – a bold and stylish expression of one of India’s most trusted motorcycles.

The Brand HF Deluxe celebrates the spirit of the new-age Indian who is confident, value-conscious, and progressive. The HF Deluxe Pro reflects Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to providing dependable and efficient mobility solutions.

With segment-leading features, striking design, and superior fuel efficiency, the new HF Deluxe Pro adds excitement to the entry-level motorcycle segment. Powered by advanced technologies like i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), low-friction engine, and specially engineered tyres, it delivers an impressive best-in-class mileage. The HF Deluxe Pro is built for effortless daily rides and unmatched value.

The HF Deluxe Pro is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of ₹73,550/- (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “HF Deluxe has been a trusted partner for millions of customers across India, celebrated for its reliability and fuel efficiency. With the new HF Deluxe Pro, we have taken this trust forward, by introducing a bolder design, advanced features, and enhanced fuel efficiency – all tailored to the needs of the new-age Indian rider. The brand philosophy of 'Naye Indian ki Deluxe Bike' reinforces our commitment to offering dependable and highly-efficient mobility solutions for everyday riding.”

New HF Deluxe Pro

Bold New Design

The HF Deluxe Pro sports a bold new look with refreshed body graphics that add dynamism and flair to its overall silhouette. It features a segment-first LED headlamp with crown-shaped high-intensity position lamp, enhancing visibility and presence. The sharp and edgy graphics lend a contemporary edge and the chrome accents elevate its premium feel – giving the HF Deluxe Pro a confident, modern, and a standout appeal.

Horizon Digital Console

The advanced digital speedometer adds a touch of modernity to the HF Deluxe Pro, delivering real-time riding data with clarity and precision. Integrated with a Low Fuel Indicator (LFI), it enhances everyday practicality by helping riders plan fuel stops efficiently, making every journey worry-free.

Enhanced Safety, Elevated Comfort

Designed with safety at its core, the HF Deluxe Pro features large 18” diameter front and rear wheels with tubeless tyres for improved stability and ride comfort. The 130mm diameter rear brake drum ensures stronger braking performance and better control. Engineered for durability with a robust 2-step adjustable rear suspension setup, it ensures steady handling across varied terrains, perfectly suited for any road conditions.

Superior Mileage & Performance