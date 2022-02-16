Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages celebrates silver jubilee

Hyderabad: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's top FMCG companies, today marked 25 years of its inception in a function organised virtually, in view of the pandemic. KT Ramarao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry and Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication, congratulated the company, its suppliers, partners, distributors, retailers, and employees on behalf of Telangana. HCCB's mega factory is situated at Ameenpur, area of the city. The factory has been operational in the State since 1998.

Telangana is also one of the largest markets for the beverages company. The company's virtual event was attended by its employees, partners, suppliers including Marcelo Boffi, President of Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company; Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India, and South West Asia Operating Unit and Neeraj Garg, Chairman and CEO, HCCB.



KT Ramarao said, "Telangana values your gesture and your presence in the State. We are amongst India's most progressive States with very progressive policies for the industry. We understand that industrial growth and development done in a sustainable manner is important for the progress of people in the State."