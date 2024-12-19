Hindustan Zinc to transition to renewable energy for 70% of total power requirements

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second largest integrated zinc producer, is taking major strides toward sustainability by outlining plans to raise its renewable contribution to over 70% of its total power requirement by 2027. This ambitious agenda is being supported by ramping up its renewable power delivery agreement from 450 MW to 530 MW and thereby increasing the company's capacity to source round-the-clock renewable energy. It is hoped that the addition of this new capacity will have a strong place in the reduction of carbon emissions.

Hindustan Zinc has achieved significant energy savings of over 0.8 million Gigajoules (GJ) in FY24, equivalent to powering approximately 70,000 households for a year, through various energy efficiency initiatives such as upgrading existing infrastructure and transitioning from conventional fuels to cleaner alternatives like piped natural gas. This strategic focus on reducing reliance on traditional energy sources has also led to a 14% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity compared to 2020 levels, all while increasing production volumes. By prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability across all operational stages, Hindustan Zinc underscores its commitment to minimizing carbon emissions and fostering a more sustainable manufacturing environment.

Commenting on the development, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson Hindustan Zinc Limited said: “For us at Hindustan Zinc, sustainable practices and good business sense are two sides of the same coin. I am elated that we are marching ahead on our ESG roadmap for development of renewable power supply up to 530 MW. This is in line with our mission to be net zero by 2050 or sooner. Our energy and climate action initiatives are aimed at creating long-term value for all our stakeholders while contributing to a healthier planet. We are committed to adopting renewable energy sources, optimising resource use and investing in innovative technologies that align with global climate action goals.”

Hindustan Zinc has remained committed to its vision of responsible and sustainable manufacturing. Through investments in innovative projects for energy efficiency, these have included revamping of turbines at captive power plants, enhancements in cellhouse efficiencies, variable frequency drives installation, and the shift to piped natural gas in high-speed diesel, the carbon footprint of which is smaller. These initiatives result in significant energy savings while reducing carbon emissions across its operations, reaffirming the company's commitment to championing energy efficiency through transformative innovations in the manufacturing sector.

Hindustan Zinc is the first Indian company in the metals and mining sector to secure validated Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) targets that align with the 1.5°C global warming threshold. In addition, the product portfolio of the company is EPD verified, thereby offering transparent data on environmental footprints. Hindustan Zinc has also been rewarded with the prestigious Leadership Band (A-) designation by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its excellent efforts in water security and climate change, further confirming its strong commitment to sustainability.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand that has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.



