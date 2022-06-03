Homi Bhabha Hospital observes Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam: From a small beginning in a temporary clinic to a state of the art hospital providing cutting edge technology for the benefit of the patients, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam (HBCHRC) has evolved over the years

HBCHRC is celebrating its Foundation Day for a fortnight. This year the celebrations started with World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday. It will end with the Annual Cancer Congress on June 14.

The core principle guiding the hospital services is the benefit of the patient and providing patient centered holistic care. The various specialties of the hospital include cancer prevention services, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care and an entire team of specialists providing cancer focused nutritional care, physiotherapy, speech and swallowing therapy, occupational therapy by experts. The highly specialised individuals in the team ensure that excellent holistic care is provided to the patients.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, sports competition for chess, volleyball, badminton and carrom open to all levels of staff were held. Art competitions like rangoli and poster competitions with themes related to World No Tobacco Day and Environment day were also held.

The hospital on the occasion of foundation day, also held an open day for students of various streams like nursing, science and engineering to sensitise them to the cancer care services, technology utilised and introduction to various career opportunities available in cancer care.

Cancer warriors shared their experiences and motivated other patients to continue with their treatments and to stay hopeful on Thursday. The nursing team is geared up to demonstrate the steps of stoma care and care of the blood access devices.