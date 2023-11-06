  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

HPCL posts Rs 5,827 crore profit in July-September quarter

HPCL posts Rs 5,827 crore profit in July-September quarter
x
Highlights

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year to bounce back from the huge loss of Rs 2,476 crore it had piled up in the same quarter last year.

Mumbai : Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year to bounce back from the huge loss of Rs 2,476 crore it had piled up in the same quarter last year.

However, sequentially, the net profit of HPCL fell 14 percent from its April-June quarter profit of Rs 6,765.50 due to the spike in crude prices. Revenue from operations worked out to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year.

HPCL shares settled at Rs 262.05 a piece on BSE on Monday, gaining 1.75 percent over the previous day’s close.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X