HPCL posts Rs 5,827 crore profit in July-September quarter
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year to bounce back from the huge loss of Rs 2,476 crore it had piled up in the same quarter last year.
However, sequentially, the net profit of HPCL fell 14 percent from its April-June quarter profit of Rs 6,765.50 due to the spike in crude prices. Revenue from operations worked out to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year.
HPCL shares settled at Rs 262.05 a piece on BSE on Monday, gaining 1.75 percent over the previous day’s close.
