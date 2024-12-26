Hyundai IONIQ 5 takes part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), is proud to announce that its flagship electric SUV, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, took part in a prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car. Driven by the professional team from Evo India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 set a remarkable record by registering an altitude change of 5802 meters—from India’s highest drivable point, Umling La in Leh Ladakh, located 5799m (19,024 ft) above sea level, to Kuttanad in Kerala, situated 3 meters below sea level.

The extraordinary feat was accomplished in just 14 days, covering an extensive distance of over 4900 kms across challenging terrains and extreme climatic conditions, truly demonstrating the Hyundai IONIQ 5’s resilience, advanced technology, and superior performance. Throughout the journey, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 reaffirmed its position as a benchmark in electric mobility, seamlessly navigating harsh environments, from freezing temperatures and steep mountain passes in the Himalayas to humid coastal regions in Kerala.

Speaking on the achievement, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “We are incredibly proud to see the Hyundai IONIQ 5 create history by achieving the Guinness World Record for the highest altitude change by an electric car. This achievement is a testament to Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainability. The IONIQ 5’s performance in such extreme conditions reflects its engineering prowess and durability. At Hyundai, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in e-mobility, and this record further reinforces our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5, developed on the state-of-the-art Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), has been designed to redefine smart mobility experiences. It features a futuristic and progressive design inspired by Hyundai’s iconic PONY, a revolutionary step towards a new era of electric mobility. Equipped with a high-capacity 72.6 kWh battery, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 delivers exceptional driving range, advanced safety, and cutting-edge smart technologies, offering customers an exhilarating and versatile e-mobility experience.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has once again proven its capabilities, setting a new standard in the electric vehicle segment while offering an unmatched combination of performance, safety, technology, and design. Hyundai Motor India remains committed to delivering advanced mobility solutions and shaping a sustainable future for all.