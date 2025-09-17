  • Menu
Hyundai Motor India Signs Long-term Wage Settlement

Hyundai Motor India Limited [HMIL] and United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE], the recognized union today announced the successful conclusion and signing of a mutually beneficial wage settlement agreement for the period 2024–2027.

The long-term wage settlement will be effective from April 1, 2024, through March 31, 2027. The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. The package includes an industry-best salary increase of INR 31,000/- per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55%, 25%, and 20%. In addition to the salary increase agreed between the company and the union, HMIL continues to lead the industry in employee welfare including best-in-class health coverage and advanced wellness programs.

Youngmyung Park, Function Head - People Strategy, HMIL, stated, “At Hyundai, our people are the cornerstone of our success. This agreement, built on mutual trust, respect, and constructive dialogue, reflects our shared commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture that prioritizes employee welfare and supports long-term organizational growth.”

Registered in 2011, the United Union of Hyundai Employees [UUHE] is the officially recognized representative body for the workforce of Hyundai Motor India Limited [HMIL]. As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represents a membership of 1,981 employees (90% of technician/workmen cadre), reflecting its continued commitment to advocating for employee welfare, rights, and constructive engagement with management.

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.

