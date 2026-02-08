India AI Impact Summit to unite nations, innovators

The upcoming India AI Impact Summit will unite nations, innovators, and citizens to develop an inclusive and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission.

The AI Impact Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi from February 19 to 20.

Speaking at the latest episode of Digital India – Ask Our Experts, Singh highlighted how the Summit will act as a people-centric platform, moving beyond technical discussions to focus on how citizens can use AI for their own benefit -- in education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, startups, services, and employment.

“Artificial Intelligence is not meant to replace people; it is meant to empower them. The India AI Impact Summit is about helping citizens understand how AI can improve daily life, create new opportunities, and make India future-ready,” Singh noted.

“Through the India AI Impact Summit, India is moving the global AI conversation from intent to impact -- ensuring that innovation, skills, and benefits of AI are accessible to all, especially countries of the Global South,” he added.

Singh emphasised that AI could help farmers improve crop planning, enable doctors to make faster and more accurate diagnoses, support teachers with personalised learning tools, assist small businesses and startups in scaling faster, and help job seekers discover new career paths.

He also addressed common fears and myths, and clarified that AI is not about replacing humans, but about augmenting human capability.

“While certain tasks will change, AI is expected to create new jobs, new skills, and new opportunities -- especially for India’s youth, professionals, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Citizens were encouraged to focus on continuous learning, adaptability, and AI literacy, rather than fear of disruption,” Singh said.

The expert also called upon citizens to actively participate in the India AI Impact Summit, stressing that India’s AI journey will succeed only when people understand, trust, and use AI responsibly.

The Summit, Singh noted, is not just about technology -- it is about shaping an AI future that works for every Indian.

The Summit aims to translate global AI conversations into real, usable outcomes for people on the ground, especially in developing economies and the Global South.

It will also showcase such practical use cases, demonstrating how AI can be a tool for inclusion, efficiency, and empowerment, not just automation.