India attracts a total FDI inflow of USD 72.12 billion during April 2020 to January 2021

India has attracted a total FDI inflow of USD 72.12 billion from April 2020 to January 2021. It is the highest ever for the first ten months of a financial year and 15 per cent higher compared to the first ten months of 2019-20.

Measures that were taken by the government on FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows.

FDI equity inflow grew by 28 per cent in the first ten months of 2020-21 to USD 54.18 billion compared to the year-ago period when the inflow stood at USD 42.34 billion. In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is the top investor country with 30.28 per cent of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by the US with 24.28 per cent and UAE with 7.31 per cent for the first ten months of 2020-21.

Japan has been leading the list of investor countries with 29.09 per cent of the total FDI equity inflows during January this year followed by Singapore with 25.46 per cent and the US with 12.06 per cent. Computer Software and Hardware has emerged as the top sector during the first ten months of 2020-2 with 45.81 per cent of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Construction (Infrastructure) Activities with 13.37 per cent and Services Sector with 7.80 per cent, respectively.

As per the trends shown during the month of January 2021, the consultancy services emerged as the top sector with 21.80 per cent of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Computer Software & Hardware with 15.96 per cent and Service Sector with 13.64 per cent.

These trends in India's Foreign Direct Investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors.