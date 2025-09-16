India Engages In Crucial Trade Talks With The US Amid Rising Tariff Tensions

US White House trade advisor Peter Navarro expressed optimism that India is actively engaging in trade discussions, as a delegation led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for pivotal talks on a bilateral trade agreement. Navarro highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conciliatory approach, including a constructive tweet, prompted a positive response from US President Donald Trump.

Senior officials from India’s commerce ministry confirmed that the negotiations signal a thaw in relations after weeks of strained interactions due to punitive tariffs. The talks aim to revive hopes for a free trade agreement disrupted by a 25% tariff hike by the US over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Navarro pointed out that trade barriers remain a key issue, with India having some of the highest tariffs and significant non-tariff obstacles among major countries. He also criticized India’s recent engagement with Russian refiners, which intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Navarro argued that such trade practices undermine fair competition and harm American workers.

The US decision to raise tariffs to 50% last month further escalated tensions, but both nations remain committed to continued negotiations. President Trump recently posted on Truth Social, expressing confidence in reaching a mutually beneficial agreement, while Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two countries.

With both sides eager to resolve disputes and lower trade barriers, these talks could reshape the economic relationship between India and the US.