- Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
- 46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
- Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- Rafael Nadal suffers thigh injury, puts Paris Olympics 2024 participation in doubt
- Experimental cancer drug may help clear HIV from brain cells
- How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?
- India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA
- Raised issue in 2022, says Bengal BJP MLA on Nishikant Dubey’s new UT demand
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami alert issued
- India’s drone industry growing at robust pace: MoS
India home to 1.84 cr women-owned MSMEs
New Delhi: There are over 1.84 crore women-owned MSMEs in the country and the government has taken a number of initiatives to increase the participation of women in the sector, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Thursday.He said in the Lok Sabha that the women owners of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) registered on Udyam and Udyam Assist Platform (UAP), since the launch of Udyam on July 1, 2020 and the launch of UAP on January 11, 2023 in the country, is 39 per cent.
