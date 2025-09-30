Live
- Sensex, Nifty open in green as investors look for cues from RBI MPC meet
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
India rating at ‘Baa3’ unchanged: Moody’s
New Delhi: Globalrating Moody’s on Monday affirmed India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured...
New Delhi: Globalrating Moody’s on Monday affirmed India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at ‘Baa3’ with a ‘stable’ outlook on the back of robust economic growth and sound external position. The rating agency also affirmed India’s other short-term local-currency rating at P-3.
“The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India’s prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position, and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained,” it said in a statement.
These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US (Aa1 stable) tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India’s capacity to attract manufacturing investment, it said. India’s credit strength is balanced by long-standing weaknesses on the fiscal side, which will remain, it said.