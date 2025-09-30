  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

India rating at ‘Baa3’ unchanged: Moody’s

India rating at ‘Baa3’ unchanged: Moody’s
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Globalrating Moody’s on Monday affirmed India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured...

New Delhi: Globalrating Moody’s on Monday affirmed India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at ‘Baa3’ with a ‘stable’ outlook on the back of robust economic growth and sound external position. The rating agency also affirmed India’s other short-term local-currency rating at P-3.

“The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India’s prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position, and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained,” it said in a statement.

These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US (Aa1 stable) tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India’s capacity to attract manufacturing investment, it said. India’s credit strength is balanced by long-standing weaknesses on the fiscal side, which will remain, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick