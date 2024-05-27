Indian Oil hands over Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to army for use in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi : Indian Oil on Monday handed over a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel cell bus to the Indian Army as part of the public sector oil giant’s objective to promote sustainable, eco-friendly transportation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Indian Oil and the Indian Army to pioneer the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility.

The handing over and signing ceremony was held at the National War Memorial at India Gate in New Delhi, in the presence of General Manoj Pande (Chief of Army Staff, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil and senior officials.

General Pande said: "The Indian Army is committed to exploring and adopting innovative technologies that enhance our operational capabilities while ensuring environmental sustainability. We will be testing one of the hydrogen buses, and I must thank Indian Oil for choosing the Indian Army as their partner."

India Oil chairman Vaidya said: "This collaboration with the Indian Army is a landmark step towards a greener and more sustainable future. Indian Oil is currently operating 15 fuel cell buses in the Delhi-NCR region accumulating a total mileage of 300,000 kilometers which works out to 20000 kms for each bus."

This initiative aims to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility, positioning the Indian Army as a pioneer in evaluating this technology in collaboration with Indian Oil.

The project will assess the performance of fuel-cell electric buses for public transit in the demanding climatic conditions of the Delhi NCR region, analysing the impact of local fuel and air quality on the performance of fuel-cell systems and vehicles.

Additionally, it will evaluate the effectiveness, longevity, and operational reliability of fuel cell buses intended for public fleet utilization according to an IndiaOil statement.

This initiative also sets a precedent for future collaborations aimed at advancing green hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in India.