India's foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of USD 545.638 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have recorded a rise of USD 3.618 billion to touch a new lifetime high of USD 545.638 billion in the week ended October 2, 2020, the RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended September 25, 2020, the reserves had declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion.

The foreign currency assets (FCA), a major part of the overall reserves, increased by USD 3.104 billion to USD 503.046 billion. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves rose by 486 million dollars in the reporting week to reach USD 36.486 billion. The country's special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose marginally by USD 4 million to USD 1.476 billion, while reserve position with the IMF also went up by USD 23 million to USD 4.631 billion.