India's GDP grows 7.8 pc in Q1, highest in 5 quarters
Indian economy grew by 7.8 per cent in April-June -- the highest in five quarters -- before the disruptive US tariffs were imposed. The GDP growth...
The GDP growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year was mainly due to good showing by the farm sector, as per government data.
India remains the fastest-growing major economy, as China's GDP growth in the April-June period was 5.2 per cent.
The previous highest GDP growth was 8.4 per cent in January-March of 2024, as per the data.
The agriculture sector recorded a 3.7 per cent growth, up from 1.5 per cent in the April-June period of 2024-25, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Friday.
However, manufacturing sector growth marginally increased to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 compared to 7.6 per cent in the year-ago period.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent.